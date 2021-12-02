 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $598,500

Exquisite Luxury Town Home in the desirable Pinnacle Pines subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home comes featured with 10' high ceilings, 8' high solid core doors, granite counter tops, alder wood custom cabinets, 18'' ceramic tile, A/C included and a fully landscaped backyard. Exterior was just painted by the HOA. Near biking, hiking and minutes to downtown! Just a block from National Forest, Your home awaits! This won't last long, book your showing today!

