Exquisite Luxury Town Home in the desirable Pinnacle Pines subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home comes featured with 10' high ceilings, 8' high solid core doors, granite counter tops, alder wood custom cabinets, 18'' ceramic tile, A/C included and a fully landscaped backyard. Exterior was just painted by the HOA. Near biking, hiking and minutes to downtown! Just a block from National Forest, Your home awaits! This won't last long, book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $598,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Flagstaff pulled back on a collaboration with the United States Geological Survey this month after projected construction costs fo…
Teachers across Arizona had their classroom wishes granted in November, and three Flagstaff teachers of the 400 total were among those receivi…
Interested in the past and future of cycling in Flagstaff? On Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m., Flagstaff City Councilmember Adam Shimoni will host a live …
The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) released a report on post-secondary attainment in the state during its November meeting showing that less …
After $7 million in federal aid was directed to Coconino County for post-fire flood mitigation earlier this month, city staff told the Flagsta…
How sad that the multi-story building creep is spreading north from South Milton into Flagstaff’s downtown. I recently noticed the monstrous t…
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
There’s a lit fireplace in the corner, but its crackle cannot be heard over the buoyant patter of friendly conversation. At the door, a man we…
In the theater of Flagstaff High School, the stage is set and the lights are green for the upcoming production of “Radium Girls,” which opens …