 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $595,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $595,000

Beautiful Presidio home in excellent condition! Gently lived in as only a second home, this home features a terrific open floor plan with master on the main, two bedrooms upstairs, and a large loft. The vaulted ceilings and many windows give you lots of natural light. You'll love the upgraded finishes, such as wood floors, wrought-iron railings, and beautiful granite counters with tile backsplash. Stay warm and cozy by the fireplace and cool in the summer with central A/C. This home also features a covered, fenced patio area and an attached, 2-car garage. See it today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

  • Updated

Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagst…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)