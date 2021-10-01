3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $595,000

Beautiful Presidio home in excellent condition! Gently lived in as only a second home, this home features a terrific open floor plan with master on the main, two bedrooms upstairs, and a large loft. The vaulted ceilings and many windows give you lots of natural light. You'll love the upgraded finishes, such as wood floors, wrought-iron railings, and beautiful granite counters with tile backsplash. Stay warm and cozy by the fireplace and cool in the summer with central A/C. This home also features a covered, fenced patio area and an attached, 2-car garage. See it today!