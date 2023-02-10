Beautiful LIKE NEW, 1 owner, open living with a split floor plan. Master bedroom is privately located behind the kitchen. Enjoy this Expansive kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Quiet separated laundry space. Minimal stair access to garage. With high ceilings in garage. Your gonna love this fabulous community, nearby park for outdoor activity's. Dog park for fur baby Fun Enjoying the beautiful view around you.