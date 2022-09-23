WOW NEW PRICE!! Move right in, shows like a MODEL home (only 3 years old)! This is the highly loved single level floor plan in Presidio for a reason - spacious, open, bright and inviting. Ideally situated between two single level detached homes providing lots of natural light and warmth throughout this home. South facing entrance for optimal snow melt at your front door on a QUIET street. There are no homes directly across the street affording open sky views. Dog park, playground, basketball court STEPS away and main park/dog park close by. Features include: 12 ft ceilings in main great room, AC, granite countertops throughout, pull-outs in kitchen cabinets, oversized two-tiered kitchen island, gas range, pantry, Qolsys smart home system, split floor plan, 2 car garage with covered
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $587,500
