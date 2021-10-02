3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $587,000

Beautiful home in desirable Ponderosa Trails. Short distance from the park but on a quieter loop off of Wild West so you don't have the same traffic. Primary bedroom with on suite bathroom on main level with two bedrooms and guest bath upstairs. Extra room toward the front of the home that could be used as an office, library or den. Spacious kitchen with a formal dining surrounded by windows. Sits in the corner so this property has a huge, deep, backyard with several pine trees adding to the serenity. Beyond your fence is the common area of Aspen Trails with even more trees! Large deck sits above the rest of the gently sloped yard, adorned with easy-care vegetation so you spend your time relaxing! New interior paint, new carpet, new blinds and linoleum flooring in both full bathrooms.