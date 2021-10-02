 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $587,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $587,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $587,000

Beautiful home in desirable Ponderosa Trails. Short distance from the park but on a quieter loop off of Wild West so you don't have the same traffic. Primary bedroom with on suite bathroom on main level with two bedrooms and guest bath upstairs. Extra room toward the front of the home that could be used as an office, library or den. Spacious kitchen with a formal dining surrounded by windows. Sits in the corner so this property has a huge, deep, backyard with several pine trees adding to the serenity. Beyond your fence is the common area of Aspen Trails with even more trees! Large deck sits above the rest of the gently sloped yard, adorned with easy-care vegetation so you spend your time relaxing! New interior paint, new carpet, new blinds and linoleum flooring in both full bathrooms.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

  • Updated

Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagst…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)