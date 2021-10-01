3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $585,000

Check out these views! Move in ready home with many upgrades and extras including upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, walk in pantry, A/C with dual control for both levels, recirculating pump for hot water, air circulation system and so much more. Open living area downstairs with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and laundry room upstairs. Amazing view of the peaks from living area and main bedroom. Large courtyard area to enjoy our beautiful weather or entertain outdoors. This home has been well taken care of and is ready for its new owner!! Seller to review offers on 9/27 but reserve the right to choose offer at any time.