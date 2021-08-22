3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $580,000

CHARMING Single level home sitting on close to 2.5 acres. This three-bedroom, 2 bath home with a split floor plan gives you just enough separation between the primary room and the other two guest rooms. Bring your dogs, as this property has a large area that is fully fenced, level and unobstructed. You will also find that the front and back yards are nicely maintained and landscaped. The covered patios are nice for enjoying reading a book in the shade or enjoying a meal with friends. Other features include stainless steel appliances, tankless on-demand water heater, water softener, attic vent to draw the hot air out of the house and not to mention the large 35'x 39' Air-Conditioned detached Barn that has three extra car bays, but