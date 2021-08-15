3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000

Serenity on the Farm. Lovingly cared for 2.5 acre farmette with Mountain Views in a highly desirable area of Doney Park, approximately 4 miles from the Flagstaff City limits. Farmhouse has recently been completely updated with a detached 192 sqft office which is not included in total square footage. Trex decking, paver patio and landscaped. Farmette is ready to go with dog kennel, storage shed, small animal barn, large raised garden, insulated chicken coop with power, rabbit hutch, entire property is fenced and cross fenced, large paddock includes horse/livestock run in shed, 460 sqft hoop barn, separate fenced area with small animal run in shed, 3 frost free water faucets, and power. Quiet short dead end street just off paved road. Most furnishings may be available to convey. Owner/Agent.