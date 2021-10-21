 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath custom home in the desirable Presidio neighborhood. Upgrades, upgrades, and more upgrades. This home exemplifies prestige with it's dark structural wood flooring throughout, granite countertops with a breakfast bar and pendant lighting, custom blinds, stainless steel appliances, split air conditioning and heating system for the best of comfort. Extra tall kitchen cabinets and travertine in the primary bathroom. You'll also enjoy the cozy office / sitting area at the top of the stairs. Extra large two car garage and back covered patio. Book your showing, as this wont last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Octavia
Local

Pet of the Week: Octavia

  • Updated

Imagine being a new mom and having your life turned upside-down! We're pretty sure 3 year old Octavia wasn't planning on being brought to our …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)