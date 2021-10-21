3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath custom home in the desirable Presidio neighborhood. Upgrades, upgrades, and more upgrades. This home exemplifies prestige with it's dark structural wood flooring throughout, granite countertops with a breakfast bar and pendant lighting, custom blinds, stainless steel appliances, split air conditioning and heating system for the best of comfort. Extra tall kitchen cabinets and travertine in the primary bathroom. You'll also enjoy the cozy office / sitting area at the top of the stairs. Extra large two car garage and back covered patio. Book your showing, as this wont last long!