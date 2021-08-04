This beautiful home was previously a Miramonte model. The home has been lovingly cared for by its owners. There are many upgrades in the home that will stand out on your viewing. The granite counter tops and the warm hard wood floors give this home a welcoming invite. Please notice the Maple Cabinets with all the needed storage. There is air condition with dual thermostats. All the bedrooms as well as a roomy loft are upstairs for much needed privacy from all the activities downstairs. Having the laundry room upstairs with all the bedrooms makes life easier for all. This home includes the W/D as well as the refrigerator. This home also comes with a transferable home warranty from the the builder. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Flagstaff announced Thursday morning that masks will be required in city facilities starting 6 a.m. Friday. According to their ann…
Coconino County’s latest dashboard data report, released Friday, shows it has moved to a high rate of community transmission, and the report i…
- Updated
A Kentucky woman was found dead at Lake Powell this weekend after authorities say she was caught in a flash flood.
On July 27, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) the appointment of Dave Roth as interim principal of Flagstaff High School. He begins his…
- Updated
A 27-year-old Winslow man pleaded not guilty in the Coconino Superior Court earlier this month to the second-degree murder of another man whil…
- Updated
As the delta variant of COVID-19 has brought renewed concern over the pandemic, Coconino County announced Tuesday it would be reinstating all …
- Updated
Alexander Baca, a 30-year-old Flagstaff man, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.
Local officials will be hearing from Bellemont residents during a community meeting this weekend on issues facing the growing community.
School starts next week for most Flagstaff students and the district is busy responding to updated CDC guidance surrounding COVID-19.
- Updated
More than three years after authorities declared a man dead in the middle of a street in Kachina Village, a trial is underway to determine the…