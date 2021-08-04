3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000

This beautiful home was previously a Miramonte model. The home has been lovingly cared for by its owners. There are many upgrades in the home that will stand out on your viewing. The granite counter tops and the warm hard wood floors give this home a welcoming invite. Please notice the Maple Cabinets with all the needed storage. There is air condition with dual thermostats. All the bedrooms as well as a roomy loft are upstairs for much needed privacy from all the activities downstairs. Having the laundry room upstairs with all the bedrooms makes life easier for all. This home includes the W/D as well as the refrigerator. This home also comes with a transferable home warranty from the the builder. Welcome Home!