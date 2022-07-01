Absolutely flawless move in ready home built in 2020 is available for you! This 3 bed/2.5 bath has an open and flowing floorplan that makes for great entertaining and peaceful mountain evenings. National forest is precisely a 2-minute walk around the corner, take a peaceful stroll through the forest or use your ATV to take advantage of miles of trails. The home features a modern touch with just the right amount of rustic metal, luxury vinyl plank flooring, industrial fixtures, and open shelving in the kitchen. The oversized garage has extra space for storage plus your vehicle. The backyard is clean, fenced, landscaped and ready to be enjoyed. The community of Mountainaire sits just a few minutes south of Flagstaff and has endless hiking trails, a general store, and bar & grill.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000
