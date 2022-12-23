Wonderful opportunity to own a home in the Presidio in The Pines community. Currently being used as a highly successful short term rental, but would also be great for full time occupants or long term rentals. Enjoy the spacious and open floor plan of the main level, which is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Upstairs you'll find a spacious owner's suite, with a balcony that has mountain views! Two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom and laundry are all also upstairs. The backyard is quaint sized, but has beautiful turf for easy maintenance.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000
“So much for the old saying about neither rain, nor sleet or gloom of night,” Baca said. “Guess staffing shortages are not part of that.”
"The mail is safe!" proclaimed a delivery driver, whose mail truck caught fire in a Flagstaff neighborhood.
Flagstaff Unified School District begins replacement process for Marshall and Kinsey elementary schools
FUSD takes the first step toward replacing Kinsey and Marshall elementary schools.
Once considered fringe by the vast majority of Americans, far-right extremist ideology has begun to move into the mainstream.
Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) is using a model developed during the AIDS epidemic to understand and address homelessness in Flagstaff.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
“I think we have a great diversity of thought at the dais,” said city manager Greg Clifton.
Debate over how to manage Lake Powell rages on.