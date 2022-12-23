3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000

Wonderful opportunity to own a home in the Presidio in The Pines community. Currently being used as a highly successful short term rental, but would also be great for full time occupants or long term rentals. Enjoy the spacious and open floor plan of the main level, which is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. Upstairs you'll find a spacious owner's suite, with a balcony that has mountain views! Two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom and laundry are all also upstairs. The backyard is quaint sized, but has beautiful turf for easy maintenance.