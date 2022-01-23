3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $572,000

Quaint 3 bed, 1.5 bath main house, and a separate 2 bed, 1 bath guest house with an economy kitchen. Seller rents one side and lives in the other, or rent both! This house is on just over 1 acre of full majestic San Francisco Peak-views land, and proximate to national forest, Arizona SnowBowl, and Nordic Village. Other features of the property include private well, 2 leased propane tanks, traditional septic, horse property with separate enclosed stable, detached 2-car garage, roof replaced in 2016, plus a carport. There are so many possibilities to make this house your own!