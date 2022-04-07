 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $569,850

Dreaming of leaving behind the hustle and bustle of everyday life? Spanning 40 acres of fully fenced-in land a number of miles northeast of Winona, AZ, this peaceful haven fulfills ideal off-grid living without sacrificing comfort. A winding dirt road cuts through the serene Pinon-Juniper countryside, passing an occasional structure on the expansive landscape. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, plus two outdoor living areas overlooking endless horizons and stunning natural vistas await in the primary residence.

