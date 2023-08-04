Escape to serenity in this upgraded 3-bed home in Flagstaff's Presidio in the Pines. With A/C and low maintenance, it's perfect for full-time, seasonal, or short-term rental. Priced to sell, an excellent investment. Enjoy tile flooring, 4' baseboards, custom plantation shutters. Chef's kitchen with upgraded cherry cabinetry, gas cooking, granite counters. Smart home features, Energy Star Certified with spray foam insulation. Nearby hiking trails, shopping, NAU, and a peaceful forested area. Own your piece of Flagstaff paradise today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $565,000
