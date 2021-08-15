 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $565,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $565,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $565,000

No HOA! Wide open space with a spectacular view and 2.75 acres of level land. Amazing mountain views. Spectacular sunsets. You will also find that the front and back yards are nicely maintained. There is room to build a dream workshop or barn. Potential for a home based business. This is a lovely country home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a split floor plan with one bedroom upstairs. There is a spacious living area with a pellet stove. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space.Doney Park Water Company's water main runs in front of the house. Seller to credit buyer $5000 to hook up house plumbing to water main.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)