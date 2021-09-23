3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $565,000

Your Mountain Getaway awaits! Wide open space with a spectacular view and 2.75 acres of level land. Amazing mountain views. Spectacular sunsets. You will also find that the front and back yards are nicely maintained. There is room to build a dream workshop or barn. This is a lovely country home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a split floor plan with one bedroom upstairs. There is a spacious living area with a pellet stove. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Doney Park Water Company's water main runs in front of the house. Seller to credit buyer $5000 to hook up house plumbing to water main.