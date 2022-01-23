3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $565,000

This beautiful Kachina Village home is waiting for you! With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 2300 square feet there is plenty of room for everyone. The eat in kitchen has upgraded countertops, pull out drawers and the stainless-steel fridge conveys. The downstairs bedroom has its own bathroom, making it a useful second primary bedroom or guest room. Upstairs the large loft is a great place to gather or frame in extra bedrooms/office. An oversized 2 stall garage has extra room for storage, tools, etc. The backyard offers plenty of space for seating, gardening, BBQ and even has a side yard currently used as a dog run. This property is priced to allow you to build your own equity, schedule your showing today!