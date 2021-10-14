THE Quintessential Flagstaff Abode! Here Lovin' Livin' in Flagstaff is Life. If You're Lookin' for Simplicity with Spice, Congrats', You've Found it! The Ideal Single Level Layout Pairs withDirect Access to National Forest Trails to Meander among the Pines or Purposely Pursue the Outskirts of Town via Foot or Bike. With an Open & Bright Floorplan Inside & an Outdoor Oasis in the Backyard, Options for Lounging, Focusing, or just FUN are Abundant! Peace of Mind Prevails with the Recent Upgrades & Improvements to Satisfy the Aesthetic Eye or the Practical Persona (see provided docs of upgrades & maps to trails). Enjoy Mt. Elden from the Patio or Skip across the Street for a Climb! With a Family Room, Living Room and a Quaint Bonus Room in the Heated Garage there are Options for Everyone.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Flagstaff is concluding the design phase for the $7.4 million Beulah/University roadway project -- putting the project on track to…
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) plans to move the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) to be part of a larger health and wellness village, and the…
Ever since principal Tony Cullen was forced to resign by the corrupt FUSD district and board (nine months short of his pension, might I add), …
- Updated
It was less than an hour before opening at the Flagstaff Mall when store employees heard a loud crash and witnessed a man wearing a stolen Fed…
- Updated
PHOENIX -- Arizona can't take more than $1.1 million from Flagstaff as a financial penalty for the city having its own minimum wage, at least …
FLAGSTAFF — A jury in Flagstaff has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the disappearance and death of a Mennonite woman who was living in Ne…
To the Flagstaff High School administration:
- Updated
U.S. Air Force airman Mark Gooch was found guilty Wednesday of kidnapping and first-degree murder for killing a Mennonite woman after her body…
For months now, we've heard regarding the pandemic, "Follow the science." I wish that those defending the right to abortion would follow that advice.
- Updated
Closing statements concluded Friday and jury deliberations are underway in the case against an U.S. Air Force airman who is accused of killing…