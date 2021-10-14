3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000

THE Quintessential Flagstaff Abode! Here Lovin' Livin' in Flagstaff is Life. If You're Lookin' for Simplicity with Spice, Congrats', You've Found it! The Ideal Single Level Layout Pairs withDirect Access to National Forest Trails to Meander among the Pines or Purposely Pursue the Outskirts of Town via Foot or Bike. With an Open & Bright Floorplan Inside & an Outdoor Oasis in the Backyard, Options for Lounging, Focusing, or just FUN are Abundant! Peace of Mind Prevails with the Recent Upgrades & Improvements to Satisfy the Aesthetic Eye or the Practical Persona (see provided docs of upgrades & maps to trails). Enjoy Mt. Elden from the Patio or Skip across the Street for a Climb! With a Family Room, Living Room and a Quaint Bonus Room in the Heated Garage there are Options for Everyone.