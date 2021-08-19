3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,900

No HOA! Wide open space with a spectacular view. Level 2.5 acres with a Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceiling and easy care flooring. Desirable, quality built sunroom with backyard access . Raised garden beds and a small fountain. Low maintenance landscape with attractive gravel within the privacy fenced backyard. Roof is only 1yr old and comes with a transferable warranty. The property perimeter is fenced as well. Horse set up with a corral, feed/tack storage and storage shed. Amazing mountain views. Spectacular sunsets. Room to build a dream workshop or barn. Potential for a home based business.