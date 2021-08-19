No HOA! Wide open space with a spectacular view. Level 2.5 acres with a Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceiling and easy care flooring. Desirable, quality built sunroom with backyard access . Raised garden beds and a small fountain. Low maintenance landscape with attractive gravel within the privacy fenced backyard. Roof is only 1yr old and comes with a transferable warranty. The property perimeter is fenced as well. Horse set up with a corral, feed/tack storage and storage shed. Amazing mountain views. Spectacular sunsets. Room to build a dream workshop or barn. Potential for a home based business.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Widespread flooding closes roads, impacts FUSD as estimated 500-year storm dumps on Flagstaff
- Updated
In the early evening, Gutierrez announced that there would be no school at Killip on Wednesday, with the rest of the week still to be determined.
- Updated
As flooding dragged traffic to a halt across the city and forced classrooms to evacuate at Killip Elementary School on Tuesday, JoAnna Ignace,…
COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Coconino County, according to its Friday data dashboard report. Overall, the county still has a hi…
- Updated
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) was the first of several Flagstaff schools to mandate masks last week, as most students in the city r…
- Updated
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday upped the pressure on the growing number of public school districts defying a state ban on mask m…
This past week has been a roller coaster for residents of the Flagstaff Village Apartments just off South Milton Road.
- Updated
FUSD delayed student dismissal at all of its schools Tuesday afternoon in response to flooding.
- Updated
PHOENIX — A coalition of educators, parents and advocates for children is asking a judge to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict th…
SUNDAY FEATURE: Leader in her own right, Rima Brusi, wife of the new NAU president, is an author and scholar
In an earlier time, a less enlightened and gender-conscious era, Rima Brusi might have been described solely as Northern Arizona University’s …
- Updated
One day after deliberations began, a jury found Collin Tarr, 31, guilty of second-degree murder for killing his neighbor, Timothy Larson, 53, …