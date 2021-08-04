 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,000

New Condo's in Flagstaff Ranch !! Why buy old and used when you can have NEW?Flagstaff Ranch is one of Arizona's top private luxury golf communities. The convenience of a lock and leave property at 7200' . The 4 seasons that Northern Arizona offers makes this a must see on your home buying list. This property is now under construction and will be ready this year. Single level 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Flagstaff Ranch offers Privacy, privileges and it is certainly a premier property. Call today for more detail and a private tour of the property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)