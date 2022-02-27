 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,000

Charming three bedroom two bath single level home, tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, recently remodeled throughout, features include porcelain tile wood flooring, new padding and carpet in rooms, new high efficiency furnace, new water heater, new paint on the interior and exterior, new roof within the last three years. Plenty of room to build your dream deck and covered patio to capture the exquisite views of the San Francisco peaks. Schedule your personal showing today, as this won't last long.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)