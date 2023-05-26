Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Miramonte town home! This little gem offers 36'' upper cabinets in the kitchen. Dual pane low E windows, This home is ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED with 95% gas efficiency furnace and energy star GE appliances are just a few of the energy efficient features you will enjoy. This home has a 10 year transferrable warranty from the builder which covers structural issues.Other standard upgraded features include Qolsys, a smart home featurethat includes wireless flood sensors and door contacts, ERV - clean air exchange system, spray foam insulation and 50-yr Pro roof shingles.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $557,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There will be changes this year, alongside admission fees.
A hiker within Grand Canyon National Park died earlier this month on the Bright Angel Trail, park officials announced Wednesday.
The page has been a go-to for recreators looking to hit the trails.
Arianna Garcia will be graduating with plans to start earning a nursing degree.
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83
Tina Turner, who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrify…