3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $552,100

GORGEOUS PINE KNOLL VILLAGE TOWNHOME! Beautifully appointed 3BD 3BA 1990sqft End Unit. 2 Primary Suites Split Floorplan for added privacy. Kitchen boasts 14-foot ceilings with an abundance of light, Granite Counters throughout, Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, Pantry, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, 42-inch Cabinets, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Separate Laundry Room with GE Washer & Dryer, Massive Living Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Covered Deck off spacious Living Room to relax and take in the fantastic Mountain Views & Sunsets! Covered Patio in Fenced Backyard accessed from French Door in the Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Backs greenbelt to the North and West.