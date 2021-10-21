GORGEOUS PINE KNOLL VILLAGE TOWNHOME! Beautifully appointed 3BD 3BA 1990sqft End Unit. 2 Primary Suites Split Floorplan for added privacy. Kitchen boasts 14-foot ceilings with an abundance of light, Granite Counters throughout, Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, Pantry, Kitchen Island, Breakfast Bar, 42-inch Cabinets, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Separate Laundry Room with GE Washer & Dryer, Massive Living Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Covered Deck off spacious Living Room to relax and take in the fantastic Mountain Views & Sunsets! Covered Patio in Fenced Backyard accessed from French Door in the Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Backs greenbelt to the North and West.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $552,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lines crawled down San Francisco Street as hundreds of shivering-cold partygoers arrived at the crack of dawn to welcome back Flagstaff’s booz…
- Updated
When a woman collapsed in a Doney Park lawn with multiple stab wounds, it was her 11-year-old daughter who stayed on the line with 911 dispatc…
- Updated
A Flagstaff massage therapist had his license temporarily suspended by state regulators on Friday after failing to report two charges of sexua…
- Updated
Overwhelming opposition: that's the common experience at public meetings in Flagstaff discussing newly proposed housing developments.
- Updated
The 2022 election may still be a year away but it is already shaping up to be a wild one in northern Arizona.
- Updated
Alongside a new name and logo, Flagstaff's Noble Herb is set to expand drastically with a new, larger retail space in 2022.
Another school year is well underway. But, one thing is clearly different: Tony Cullen is absent from the helm at Flag High. Along with other …
- Updated
Imagine being a new mom and having your life turned upside-down! We're pretty sure 3 year old Octavia wasn't planning on being brought to our …
- Updated
PHOENIX — Ron Watkins, one of the most prominent figures in the QAnon conspiracy movement, said this week he is running for Congress in Arizon…
As work begins on fiber along I-17 near Flagstaff, Congress could provide more funding for rural broadband
Throughout this month, the Arizona Department of Transportation has been working to install fiber optic cable along a 46-mile stretch of Inter…