Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Miramonte town home! This little gem offers 36'' upper cabinets in the kitchen. Dual pane low E windows, This home is ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED with 95% gas efficiency furnace and energy star GE appliances are just a few of the energy efficient features you will enjoy. This home has a 10 year transferrable warranty from the builder which covers structural issues.Other standard upgraded features include Qolsys, a smart home featurethat includes wireless flood sensors and door contacts, ERV - clean air exchange system, spray foam insulation and 50-yr Pro roof shingles.
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $551,000
