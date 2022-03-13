 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

This fantastic home is located a short distance to Bushmaster Park. The open concept floor plan offers a recently remodeled kitchen with skylight, oak cabinets, stylish backsplash, hard surface countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. The cozy living room complete with a decorative tongue & groove wall with brick accent, built in wall unit with shelves and a desk, adjacent dining area and wet bar. The generously sized, bright & sunny family room offers a remodeled half bath. You could easily use as a fourth bedroom or office.This home boasts a large private lot with terraced, flagstone patio, low-water native perennial plant garden with cold-tolerant peach tree and other mature trees. Lots of improvements & upgrades (see documents) including central air.

