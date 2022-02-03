 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

Sweet little home in highly sought after Ponderosa Trails just steps away from Flagstaff's Urban Trail System. Single level home, near Mountain School , Ponderosa Trails Park and miles of walking/biking trails. Laminate wood flooring throughout, easy maintenance landscaping. Flagstaff is an outdoor lover's dream where you can truly live like you are on vacation.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)