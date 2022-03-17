 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

Come check out this beautiful home in the desirable Pine Del neighborhood! This 3 bedroom home on a large lot backs to an easement that gives the owner forest access from the newly landscaped back yard! Paver patio added in 2021. The upgraded kitchen with oversized Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, granite countertops, hand scraped cabinets and large island make this any chef's dream. Beautiful tile work, electric underfloor heating, and granite countertops in the upgraded bathroom are a must see! Roof replaced in 2015 and all windows replaced in 2016. This home is move in ready and with no HOA, the possibilities are endless! This would be a great family home, 2nd home, or investment property!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)