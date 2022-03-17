3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

Come check out this beautiful home in the desirable Pine Del neighborhood! This 3 bedroom home on a large lot backs to an easement that gives the owner forest access from the newly landscaped back yard! Paver patio added in 2021. The upgraded kitchen with oversized Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, granite countertops, hand scraped cabinets and large island make this any chef's dream. Beautiful tile work, electric underfloor heating, and granite countertops in the upgraded bathroom are a must see! Roof replaced in 2015 and all windows replaced in 2016. This home is move in ready and with no HOA, the possibilities are endless! This would be a great family home, 2nd home, or investment property!