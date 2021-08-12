3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

This home is away from town with space to move. Views of the mountains and forests. Move inready. Visit this home in Doney Park that has had a lot new in 2020: Roof (2021), furnace, A/C,vinyl plank floors, water heater, exterior paint, bathroom remodels. A general home inspection, pest inspection and appraisalhave already been completed and repairs made! This home is ready all you need is interior paint tosuit!