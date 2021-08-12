 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

This home is away from town with space to move. Views of the mountains and forests. Move inready. Visit this home in Doney Park that has had a lot new in 2020: Roof (2021), furnace, A/C,vinyl plank floors, water heater, exterior paint, bathroom remodels. A general home inspection, pest inspection and appraisalhave already been completed and repairs made! This home is ready all you need is interior paint tosuit!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)