3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

Fully furnished gorgeous Townhouse with spectacular views of the San Francisco Peaks. Very rare find, a community in Flag that allows Airbnb! Lovely wide open floor plan with upgraded stacked stone and custom mantel gas log fireplace in the LR, beautiful and spacious kitchen w/newer dishwasher installed in 2020 and vented gas range, granite, large island, no carpet throughout, Central A/C, upgraded smart thermostat, Custom Hunter Douglas blinds, sturdy ceiling mounted storage in garage, low maintenance front and back yards...and those VIEWS!!! Unobstructed Peak views from the primary bedroom and deck as well as from the front living room window and front porch. This home is set for you to bring your suitcase and settle in. Everything you see stays. Home -Sweet- Home!