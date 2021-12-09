3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

Great home with an abundance of on-site amenities, including year around heated pool and spa, basketball court, work out facility. Great lock and leave.
Areas above 8,000 feet could see upwards of 6 inches of snow starting Thursday.
The year and a half Jaime Begay has spent obtaining a master's degree at Northern Arizona University (NAU) has gone fast, she said. She will b…
Those flying out of the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport could soon pay up to $6 per day to park if the proposed ordinance passes.
PHOENIX — Arizona reported 6,043 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 174 virus deaths Saturday as the pandemic's latest surge maintained i…
As the City of Flagstaff looks to extend the life of the Cinder Lake Landfill, members of city staff are piloting several new projects that co…
Student regents for the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) have been studying the impact of food and housing insecurity at Arizona’s public unive…
The council will vote whether to officially adopt the ordinance at the Dec. 28 meeting.
After earning a degree in parks and recreation management from Northern Arizona University, Logan Block will be moving to Florida to teach abo…
We all have our favorite day of the week. For the past 11 years? Mine’s been Tuesday. In a world where nothing seems reliable, steady or stabl…
One of North America's most active fault lines sprung to life on Tuesday after a swarm of more than 40 earthquakes.
