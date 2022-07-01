3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $550,000

Stunning brick home at the base of Mount Elden foothills. Tucked away and beautifullyappointed, this one owner home has been lovingly cared for. The open floor plan will serve you well. Main suite is large and private. Carport is versatile and can serve as a covered patio as well. Additional storage space is conveniently located under the covered entry. Enjoy the cost savings of the 10 Solar panels which are owned.