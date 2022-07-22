Single level and like-new 3 bedroom townhome in the wonderful Forest Springs subdivision!Great room concept makes this home open and bright with modern finishes. Enjoy the Trex deck off of the eat in kitchen area, that has stairs down to the decently sized backyard. The primary suite is split from the other two bedrooms, and includes an en suite bath with a separate tub and shower, dual vanity and executive height counters. Appreciate the convenience of having a large separate laundry room with built in cabinets, and the large flat driveway that leads to your clean two car garage. You won't want to miss out on this one, so come see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $549,900
