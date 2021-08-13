3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $545,000

Investor Opportunity with current lease in place thru June 30, 2022. And then you continue as an investment property, OR make this home yours in time to enjoy Summer of 2022! Imagine waking up with sunlight pouring through your picture window & prepping for your morning at SEPARATE SINKS/VANITIES in the primary suite. Awesome walk in closet has so much storage area! Additional highlights: upgraded kitchen, walk in laundry room on the same level as the bedrooms, cultured stone surrounded FP, landscaping is complete, & window coverings are installed so that all you have to do is bring your treasures to start living the good Flagstaff life! Must have 48 hours notice to show. All TVs and mounting brackets belong to the tenant and will be removed at the termination of the lease on June 30th.