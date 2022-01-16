 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $545,000

Beautiful townhome tucked back in the quiet neighborhood of Mountain Oaks. This lightly lived in end unit has 1,718 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage. The spacious great room boasts a fireplace and large windows letting the natural light pour through the main level. Downstairs you will find the 2 car garage entrance and out back you have a private patio to enjoy Flagstaff's perfect weather. This home is minutes from Continental Country Club and the National Forest, activities and exploring right at your finger tips. Truly a must see property!

