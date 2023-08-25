INCREDIBLE NEW PRICE**BELOW APPRAISAL!! Escape to serenity in this upgraded 3-bed home in Flagstaff's Presidio in the Pines. With A/C and low maintenance, it's perfect for full-time, seasonal, or short-term rental. Priced to sell, an excellent investment. Enjoy tile flooring, 4' baseboards, custom plantation shutters. Chef's kitchen with upgraded cherry cabinetry, gas cooking, granite counters. Smart home features, Energy Star Certified with spray foam insulation. Nearby hiking trails, shopping, NAU, and a peaceful forested area. Own your piece of Flagstaff paradise today!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $544,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
In less than 24 hours, first responders attended to two fatal crashes on the I-40.
Due to a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time, water up to three feet in depth has reached State Route 64.
Interstate 40 eastbound was closed from about 9:10 a.m. until after noon on Monday.
The referendum on rezoning related to the FMC campus will be on November's ballot.
A 40-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly shot a gun in the city limits.