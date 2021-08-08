Delightful home in Frontier Hills subdivision situated on 2.49 fully fenced acres, backing National Forest! This single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been immaculately cared for and tastefully updated. Connected two-car garage and plenty of extra parking and storage. Bring your hiking shoes, toys, and pets, grow your own vegetables in the greenhouse, and come enjoy the peaceful forest and mountain views!
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $540,000
A Kentucky woman was found dead at Lake Powell this weekend after authorities say she was caught in a flash flood.
Hurry, last remaining available National Forest backing home in The Hills at Slayton Ranch with some large Ponderosa Pine trees on your lot! A…
PHOENIX — More than 150 Arizona doctors on Thursday urged Gov. Doug Ducey to mandate masks in public schools, dialing up pressure as coronavir…
As the delta variant of COVID-19 has brought renewed concern over the pandemic, Coconino County announced Tuesday it would be reinstating all …
School starts next week for most Flagstaff students and the district is busy responding to updated CDC guidance surrounding COVID-19.
Local officials will be hearing from Bellemont residents during a community meeting this weekend on issues facing the growing community.
Flagstaff schools are preparing for an in-person start to the school year next week, and despite increasing COVID-19 cases and pressure from l…
With the sounds of heavy equipment beeping and motors revving, crews with Tiffany Construction were busy Friday afternoon reinforcing channels…
This Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater, local singer-songwriter Ed Kabotie is bringing the Rumble on the Mountain back for the seventh yea…
Please PLEASE School Board: reinstate Tony Cullen as principal of Flag High. What has taken place should not stand: it is unjust, evil, and se…