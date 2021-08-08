 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $540,000

Delightful home in Frontier Hills subdivision situated on 2.49 fully fenced acres, backing National Forest! This single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been immaculately cared for and tastefully updated. Connected two-car garage and plenty of extra parking and storage. Bring your hiking shoes, toys, and pets, grow your own vegetables in the greenhouse, and come enjoy the peaceful forest and mountain views!

