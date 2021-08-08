3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $535,000

Enjoy the cool mountain air on the covered deck at your cabin getaway ! This beautiful off the grid cabin sits on an acre of land bordering the Coconino National Forest. The home has 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bathrooms, a large great room with a gas fireplace, vinyl flooring throughout and a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There is a 320' deep well that produces 15-20 GPM and a 1000 gallon cistern for your water needs and 9 solar panels (315 watts each) as well as 9 Trojan 6 volt batteries and inverter with a backup generator. The property is completely fenced and has RV parking with a dump station.