3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $530,500

Amazing opportunity in the desirable Walnut Meadows neighborhood. This single-level home features an open andinviting entryway that leads to a bright and open Living Room. Natural light from the skylight in your vaultedceilings. Convenient Plant Shelf and Recessed Lighting. The main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with a skylight(currently covered but cover can be removed), Walk-in Closet, Ensuite Bathroom with dual sinks. Easy care, fullyfenced backyard