3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $530,000

This cabin in the woods is on a huge lot, nestled amongst the towering pines and filled with charm and texture. Each custom wood finish was thoughtfully obtained and artfully installed making this property truly unique. The curb appeal is on point and there is plenty of parking. New exterior paint and stain. When you enter the living area you will notice the red oak flooring and the mountain surround of the woodstove. The primary is on the main floor and has a large walk in closet with a hand made barn door with wood repurposed from a barn in the midwest. The kitchen is so cool with a vintage stove from Jerome and a blend of wood and concrete that looks great with the stainless steel appliances. Show off the guest room with the built in murphy bed and brick wall from Chicago. WOW