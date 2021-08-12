 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $525,000

Great Home in Presidio with a WONDERFUL backyard that you won't find every day! Landscaped and ready for your enjoyment, the backyard has a 1/2 fence looking out on undeveloped land behind. The home has an open floor plan downstairs combining a large kitchen with breakfast bar, dining and living room. Upstairs includes the primary bedroom with ensuite bath and a spacious walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms, a full guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room are also upstairs. This home is a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)