3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $525,000

Incredible VIEWS HERE! This ranch style home has an open concept and plenty of space inside and out. From the minute you walk in you can see the style and love these sellers have lavished on their home. New laminate flooring, cool light fixtures, open shelving and newish appliances. In the back there is a Bonus room built on to the home that can be a hobby room, office or classroom. Use your imagination! Outside there is plenty of space for entertaining, playing and having your animals. Water delivery is through Pats ABC 928-606-6324. All appliances convey 3yrs old matching LG set in the Kitchen, Maytag washer and dryer. Nearby elementry school, equestrian arena, and Peaks View Park. Caves Crater and plenty of forest access nearby!