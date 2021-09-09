 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $519,900

Awesome Country Club location! 3 bedrooms plus extra loft area! Great open floorplan on main level, with natural gas fireplace, and 9' ceilings. Large deck off the living room for outdoor living. Open kitchen and large pantry. As of Aug 2021, new kitchen appliances, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, and new paint throughout. Granite counters ordered and scheduled to be installed Sept 13. Large primary bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceilings, and oversized bathroom with separate walkin shower and soaking tub, walkin closet and separate toilet room. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and generous bonus loft space for office, workout or play area. Dog runs are permitted. Great 2 car garage. Not part of Continental HOA . 30 day minimum rentals. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of

