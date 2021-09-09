Awesome Country Club location! 3 bedrooms plus extra loft area! Great open floorplan on main level, with natural gas fireplace, and 9' ceilings. Large deck off the living room for outdoor living. Open kitchen and large pantry. As of Aug 2021, new kitchen appliances, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, and new paint throughout. Granite counters ordered and scheduled to be installed Sept 13. Large primary bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceilings, and oversized bathroom with separate walkin shower and soaking tub, walkin closet and separate toilet room. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and generous bonus loft space for office, workout or play area. Dog runs are permitted. Great 2 car garage. Not part of Continental HOA . 30 day minimum rentals. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Most of Flagstaff's elected officials were in agreement about two things Tuesday night: members of city council said the mayor's recent action…
Northern Arizona University president José Luis Cruz Rivera released a statement Wednesday stating that he was starting work on longer-term pl…
- Updated
Rocket Raccoon has been traveling the galaxies to find his forever home! Will it be with you?
A proposed renewable energy project about 30 miles northwest of Flagstaff is one step closer to becoming reality after it was unanimously appr…
A friendly Doney Park neighborhood couple stopped by Janet Reich’s place the other day. Small talk ensued until, as is so often the case in th…
- Updated
A proposed condominium project that had been halted by the Flagstaff Planning and Zoning commission last month might be getting a second chance.
Coconino County’s dashboard data report released Friday shows COVID-19 metrics falling for the second week in a row. Overall, however, the cou…
A new mural at the Murdoch Center features the Native American contribution to Southside’s history.
- Updated
Coconino’s scheduled football game against the Cactus Cobras for Friday at Coconino High School was canceled Thursday afternoon, according to …
Is there someone out there willing to start a campaign to recall Mayor Deasy?