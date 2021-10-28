Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Presidio neighborhood with lots of nice features! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, 42'' upper cabinets, custom back splash, kitchen Island, wood flooring, 12' ceilings in great room, ceiling fans, fireplace, AC and heating. The home is energy star certified, ERV clean air exchange system and Qosys security system with smart home capabilities. This home is move in ready and minutes from downtown
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $519,000
