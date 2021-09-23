3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $518,000

Beautifully remodeled home in Mountainaire on a very nice lot with Ponderosa Pines! This gorgeous home features a bright open floorplan and is turn-key, most furnishings are available. No HOA, perfect for your primary or vacation home. Primary Bedroom is on the Main Level! Two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs along with a fun bonus kids playroom. Large fully fenced backyard with room to run. Call to schedule your private showing today!