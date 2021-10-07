 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $515,000

Beautifully Updated w/Newer Roof, AC, Appliances and in a Desirable Location! This Stunning 3Bd/2Bd Townhome with an oversized 2 Car Garage is just Minutes from Flagstaff Medical Center, Buffalo Park, a couple Disc Golf courses, Skating Rink & a short walk to all of the Downtown fun. Come check out the relaxing Living/Dining area that overlooks the inviting Kitchen & welcoming Bar. Master Suite comes w/a Deck for Morning Coffee & a Walk in Closet! There is also a Patio in the Main Area that you WON'T want to miss out on the Arizona Sunsets! 2 nice sized Bedrooms Downstairs, one leading out to a Fenced Yard w/a Stone Patio for Entertaining. This Townhome is Move in Ready, all while cutting out the main traffic to go to Snowbowl, Lowell Observatory, & Many more Attractions!

