3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $515,000

Tucked back in the cul-de-sac this adorably updated home has a large backyard and panoramic views! Downstairs is open and spacious with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams and wood plank ceramic tile throughout. The living room opens to the dining room and kitchen where you have updated cabinets and granite counter tops. Upstairs you will find 3 good size bedrooms. The primary bedroom has mountain views and a private deck that overlooks one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. The backyard includes a covered patio, deck, fire pit and beautiful trees giving you plenty of privacy. This home will go quickly, do not miss out!