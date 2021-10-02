 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $515,000

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $515,000

Tucked back in the cul-de-sac this adorably updated home has a large backyard and panoramic views! Downstairs is open and spacious with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams and wood plank ceramic tile throughout. The living room opens to the dining room and kitchen where you have updated cabinets and granite counter tops. Upstairs you will find 3 good size bedrooms. The primary bedroom has mountain views and a private deck that overlooks one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. The backyard includes a covered patio, deck, fire pit and beautiful trees giving you plenty of privacy. This home will go quickly, do not miss out!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

  • Updated

Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagst…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)