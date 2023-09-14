Don't miss this stunning, end-unit, Boulder Pointe townhome! This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage w/ 220 & a spacious yard with tall trees. The gorgeous laminate wood floors, fireplace, AC and tasteful decor make this one amazing place. The icing on the cake? It comes furnished! It is currently a successful Airbnb/short term rental but could also be your very own move-in ready, special place in the mountains. Fabulous location is close by the urban trail, dining, restaurants & NAU.Appointments begin after 4 pm on Saturday, September 9th. Please do not disturb occupants.