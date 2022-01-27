3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $510,000

Welcome home to this adorable Swiss Manor townhome on an oversized corner lot. This bright and cheery home has so much to offer! Custom pantry and primary bedroom closet doors, custom front doors, air conditioning for those warmer summer days, and built in bookcases in the open ktichen / dining area. The large backyard is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying a cool Flagstaff evening under the stars. Make sure you have a swimsuit ready so you can enjoy the hot tub, then grab a towel and head over to the fire pit to make some s'mores and dry off! Backyard is fenced, but you can expand the fence to encompass the entire yard for a bigger space. This property DOES allow for short term rentals and was a thriving AirBNB prior to the sellers purchase of the property.